Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa saw 7.5 inches of snow and residential streets still remain slick with ice, but sunny days are ahead.
