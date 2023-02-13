Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
