Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast…
- Updated
Tulsa saw 7.5 inches of snow and residential streets still remain slick with ice, but sunny days are ahead.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The…