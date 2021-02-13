It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 7 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
