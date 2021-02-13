 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 7 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News