Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.