Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 4.44. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.