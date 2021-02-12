It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 4.44. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 10.95. A 20-degree l…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. A 24-degree …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 10.34. A 14-degree low is foreca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…