Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tulsa saw 7.5 inches of snow and residential streets still remain slick with ice, but sunny days are ahead.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 de…