It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 10.34. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
