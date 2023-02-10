Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
You may have heard it explained as the “feels-like” temperature, but did you know how much science goes into that calculation? The National We…
They are typically distinguished by their color and texture. Sleet is clear and hard, where graupel is white and softer.
Today will be similar to Tuesday. Temperatures will stay steady in the 40s with showers off-and-on throughout the day. Winds will remain light…
A front moved through overnight that brought colder weather and rain with it. For today the temperatures will stay steady in the mid 40s with …
There will be increased cloudiness today with windy conditions. Winds will be from the south sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph at ti…