Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
