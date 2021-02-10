 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 10.95. A 20-degree low is forcasted. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

