It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 10.95. A 20-degree low is forcasted. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 8.49. A 24-degree …
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The Tulsa…