It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Certain atmospheric conditions, including instability, need to align in order to have thunder and lightning take place during sleet or freezing rain.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang provides a Monday morning update on the latest winter weather conditions in the Tulsa area.
This morning we are looking at another round of wintry weather across the area. A mix of sleet and snowfall is expected from around the 9 a.m.…
Overnight drizzle occurred across Tulsa. This is difficult, because it doesn't show up on the radar and it wasn't showing up on computer model…
Some sleet and thunder sleet will continue to move across parts of Oklahoma, mainly right along the I-44 corridor and southbound.
It all has to do with the temperature, but not just at the ground level.
By Sunday morning the wind chill will be in the teens and the temperatures will be in the 20s.
There will be increased cloud coverage across the area today as a system is approaching. The winds will be strong from the south ahead of it g…
Today will be warm with highs near 60 and sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south.
As we head into Tuesday we are expecting rain to start in the morning as temperatures will hover right around that freezing mark, if not just above.