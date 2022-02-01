 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

