Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.