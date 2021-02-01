 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

