Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.