Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
The statewide cleanup cost was estimated to be near $200 million, and more than 25 deaths occurred. So how did such a costly, fatal storm come about — and what are our chances of seeing something like this again?
