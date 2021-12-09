 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

