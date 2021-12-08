Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.