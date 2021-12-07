 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

