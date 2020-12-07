Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!