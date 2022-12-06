 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

