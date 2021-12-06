 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:58 PM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

