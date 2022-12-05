 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

