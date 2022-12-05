Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The temperature swings we're experiencing this week seem like they could give you whiplash. They can't, but they can give you something else — a cold.
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…
Today the winds will be gusty from the south, but by the evening will shift to the north as a front moves through.
Today the highs will be nearly 15 degrees above average. Typically our highs this time of year are around 56 degrees. Today's forecast high is…
It will be another cold start this morning. But by the afternoon we will warm into the 50s.
It will be much cooler today and pretty windy to start. As we head into the afternoon the highs will only reach into the mid 40s.
Today will be cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will reach into the 50s.
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents shou…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. It looks …