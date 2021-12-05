 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

