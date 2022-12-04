 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

