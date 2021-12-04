Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tul…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. …
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to…