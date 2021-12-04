Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.