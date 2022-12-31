Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
After some morning rain with a bit of freezing rain in spots, we will see gradually clearing skies, but it will be chilly.
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.
Despite no major records being set, there was no shortage of exciting weather for 2022.
