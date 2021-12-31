The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
