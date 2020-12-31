 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

