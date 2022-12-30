 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

