Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.