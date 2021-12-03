Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
