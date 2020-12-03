 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

