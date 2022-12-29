 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

