Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
"Travel is not recommended this morning across northeast Oklahoma due to the slick conditions. Numerous wrecks have already occurred," according to an early-Thursday update from NWS Tulsa.
The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service warned.
After some morning rain with a bit of freezing rain in spots, we will see gradually clearing skies, but it will be chilly.
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.
Despite no major records being set, there was no shortage of exciting weather for 2022.
Today will be a cold start, but we will warm to the upper 20s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be light from the north.
This morning we start in the single digits, with some temperatures right around that zero degree mark. Wind chills will still be 10 to 15 degr…
Today we will see gradually increasing clouds, especially after the lunch hour and into the evening. Winds will be very gusty as well. We will…
Today we will finally warm back above freezing. Highs this afternoon will warm to around 40 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. …
While it is a very chilly start this morning, by the afternoon we will warm into the 40s with sunny skies. Winds will pick up slightly today f…