Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.