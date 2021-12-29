 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert