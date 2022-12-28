Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Travel is not recommended this morning across northeast Oklahoma due to the slick conditions. Numerous wrecks have already occurred," according to an early-Thursday update from NWS Tulsa.
The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service warned.
After some morning rain with a bit of freezing rain in spots, we will see gradually clearing skies, but it will be chilly.
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.
A very cold day is ahead for northeast Oklahoma. After the front passes early Thursday morning we will see a brief sting of freezing rain/wint…
This morning we start in the single digits, with some temperatures right around that zero degree mark. Wind chills will still be 10 to 15 degr…
Today will be a cold start, but we will warm to the upper 20s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be light from the north.
Snowfall in the forecast Thursday could have some travel impacts for those trying to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas Eve.
Today we will finally warm back above freezing. Highs this afternoon will warm to around 40 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. …
After kind of a mild start to the month, December is ending with arctic chills. The timing of this cold air has some Oklahomans thinking back nearly 40 years.