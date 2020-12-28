The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Tulsa, OK
