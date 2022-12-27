 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

