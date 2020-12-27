 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

