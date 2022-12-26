 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

