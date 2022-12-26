It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Travel is not recommended this morning across northeast Oklahoma due to the slick conditions. Numerous wrecks have already occurred," according to an early-Thursday update from NWS Tulsa.
Snowfall in the forecast Thursday could have some travel impacts for those trying to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas Eve.
The freezing wind could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service warned.
A very cold day is ahead for northeast Oklahoma. After the front passes early Thursday morning we will see a brief sting of freezing rain/wint…
The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.
Today will be the last day with temperatures above freezing until after the Christmas holiday. It will be cloudy today with light winds and hi…
Winds will be lighter today than they were on Monday.
After kind of a mild start to the month, December is ending with arctic chills. The timing of this cold air has some Oklahomans thinking back nearly 40 years.
This morning we start in the single digits, with some temperatures right around that zero degree mark. Wind chills will still be 10 to 15 degr…
Today will be a cold start, but we will warm to the upper 20s this afternoon with sunny skies. Winds will be light from the north.