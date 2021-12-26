Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.