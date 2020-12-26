 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

