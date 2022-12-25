Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.