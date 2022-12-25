Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
