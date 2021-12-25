Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tulsa. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
