 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News