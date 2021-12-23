 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

