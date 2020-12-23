Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It shoul…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is …
Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted…