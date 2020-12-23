Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.