It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. 4 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
