The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow depth or greater at 6 a.m. Dec. 25. The last one here was in 2009.
After kind of a mild start to the month, December is ending with arctic chills. The timing of this cold air has some Oklahomans thinking back nearly 40 years.
Snowfall in the forecast Thursday could have some travel impacts for those trying to reach their destinations ahead of Christmas Eve.
Winds will be lighter today than they were on Monday.
Today we will see highs in the 40s with mostly sunny skies. The good news, though, is that it will not be as windy outside.
This morning we have scattered showers across the area. That will give way to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will warm int…
Today the highs will only warm into the low 40s, but the winds will be strong again from the north and the wind chill will stay below freezing…
Building clouds are expected today. With a south breeze we will see highs in the low 50s.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten…