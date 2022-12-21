Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.