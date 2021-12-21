 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert