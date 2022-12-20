Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.