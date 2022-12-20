Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
According to the National Weather Service, a white Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow depth or greater at 6 a.m. Dec. 25. The last one here was in 2009.
After kind of a mild start to the month, December is ending with arctic chills. The timing of this cold air has some Oklahomans thinking back nearly 40 years.
In the past 72 years, Oklahoma has seen a total of 30 tornadoes in December and 25 total in January. Compared with 1,733 May tornadoes, it's pretty small.